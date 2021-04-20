Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. 11,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

