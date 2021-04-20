Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 18,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

