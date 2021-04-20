Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

