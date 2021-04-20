Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Donald M. Sanders Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.