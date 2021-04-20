Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Donald M. Sanders Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Calavo Growers stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
