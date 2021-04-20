Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up to $88.75

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.75, but opened at $91.93. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $90.07, with a volume of 24,146 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

