Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

