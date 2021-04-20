CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 1-Year High at $266.32

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.32 and last traded at $264.28, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 2,242.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

