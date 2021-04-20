Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $469,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average is $206.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

