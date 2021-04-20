Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 100 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its position in Ferrari by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $439,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.30.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $233.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

