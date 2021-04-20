Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,781. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

