Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.93.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $59.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

