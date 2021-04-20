BTMX Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $836.49 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.28 or 0.00637840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

