Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $39.20

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

