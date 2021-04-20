Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $34.85

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

