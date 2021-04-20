Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
