Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $75.92

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

PCRX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 179.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

