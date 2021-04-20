Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT at $16.20

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. 322,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a P/E ratio of -357.88 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

