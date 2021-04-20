Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $3.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.98 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $22.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,720. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.