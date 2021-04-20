Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Omeros stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,213. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omeros by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

