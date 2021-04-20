Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.15. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.