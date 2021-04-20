Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

