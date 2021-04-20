Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.25. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.99. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,054. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.41.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,187,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

