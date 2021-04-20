Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BLFS opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,773 shares of company stock valued at $12,802,964. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

