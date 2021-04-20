Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.85 Million

Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $526.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. TTEC posted sales of $432.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of TTEC opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. TTEC has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

