Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

MCHP stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.