Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $499.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

