Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $317.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.98. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

