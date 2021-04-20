Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Duluth reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

