Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.