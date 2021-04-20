Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.14). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLNK. Roth Capital cut their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 226,981 shares of company stock worth $11,521,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLNK traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 2,754,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,792. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

