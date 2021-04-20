Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $865.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

