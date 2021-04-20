Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,621,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 113,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.