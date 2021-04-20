Brightworth Has $502,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

