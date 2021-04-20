Brightworth Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brightworth raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.40. 10,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.