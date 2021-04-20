Brightworth Has $11.37 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Stryker stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.07. 2,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

