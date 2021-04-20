BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 187,204.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 280,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.