Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

