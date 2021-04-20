Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,456.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,362.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,106.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

