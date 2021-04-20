Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

