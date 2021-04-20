Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

SCHA stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

