Bogart Wealth LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 627.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

