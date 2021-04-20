Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

