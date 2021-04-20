Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

