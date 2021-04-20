BMO Capital Markets Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Market Perform

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

