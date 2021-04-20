Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BE stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

