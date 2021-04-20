BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QCOM traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.