BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,375 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 2,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

