BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.15. 324,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average is $374.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

