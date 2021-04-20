BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 126,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

