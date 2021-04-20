BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.48. 39,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,354. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.